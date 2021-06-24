News updates from HT: Electoral activity begins in eastern UP ahead of 2022 polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of 2022 assembly polls, parties begin electoral activity from eastern UP

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held over 40 meetings in Varanasi and other eastern Uttar Pradesh districts in the last 50 days even as the party has asked its workers to apprise the people about the Centre and state government’s welfare schemes. Read More

U’khand fake testing: HC grants diagnostic lab owners interim relief from arrest

The Uttarakhand high court on Thursday granted temporary protection from arbitrary arrest to the owners of Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs, which is under investigation for allegedly administering fake Covid tests during the Mahakumbh. Read More

Filmmaker violated Covid protocol, Lakshadweep administration tells HC

The Lakshadweep administration on Thursday informed the Kerala high court, through a special petition, that activist and filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who was summoned by the island police for her bio-weapon remarks, flouted the interim protection granted to her by the court. Read More

WTC Final - Team India Report Card: A disaster at Southampton

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final was expected to be the pinnacle of achievement for an Indian Test team which has been relentless at home over the past five and a half years and achieved historic successes in Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka. Read More

BMW 5 Series launched in India at ₹62.90 lakh

BMW has launched its new 5 Series in the Indian market starting at ₹62,90,000 (ex-showroom). Read More

Neetu Kapoor tears up as Super Dancer contestants pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor: 'It was so touching'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor broke down on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 after the contestants performed to her and her late husband Rishi Kapoor's songs. Read More