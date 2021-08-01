News updates from HT: Epsilon strain of Covid-19 virus found in Pakistan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid's Epsilon strain of Covid virus found in Pakistan amid '4th wave'

Epsilon strain, widespread in the United States, is not common in South Asia. On March 5, this year, the World Health Organization listed Epsilon as a variant of interest.

Covid-19 in Delhi: Less than 1,000 fined for not wearing mask for 16th day

Delhi Police issued fewer than 1,000 challans (penalties) to people in the capital for 16th consecutive day on Saturday for not wearing face masks amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Myanmar military leader extends rule, pledges to hold new multiparty elections in 2023

The chief of the armed forces said on Sunday that the new elections would be held in the country and the prevailing state of emergency would be revoked by August 2023.

'They've reduced by mere 20 balls, a format that was extremely popular with players': Ian Chappell on The Hundred

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell reckons that the T20 format is enough to take the sport into the Olympics and the newest addition 'The Hundred' was not really needed.

Yuvraj Singh shares Friendship Day post, Sania Mirza is not ‘happy’ with it

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a wonderful post on his Instagram on Friendship Day that features several sports personalities.

Janhvi describes dream wedding to 'sane' person, wants bachelorette in Capri and mehendi at Sridevi's ancestral home

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has her wedding all planned out in her head, from the venue and the decorations, to whether or not a reception is even 'necessary'.

Tiger Shroff flaunts jaw-dropping deadlift skills and we are inspired to hit gym

While most of us are hanging up our boots this Sunday, Tiger Shroff is seen flexing his ripped muscles and flaunting unbelievable powerlifting skills during deadlift workout at the gym.

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu talks love for pizza, Neha Kakkar’s songs & more

In an interview with RJ Stutee, Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu spoke about her love for pizza, singer Neha Kakkar's songs and more.