Tiger Shroff flaunts jaw-dropping deadlift skills and we are inspired to hit gym

Another day, another video of Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff making jaws drop with his herculean deadlift skills. This Sunday, the actor was seen flexing his ripped muscles and flaunting unbelievable powerlifting skills during deadlift workout at the gym and that is all the fitness motivation we need.

While most of us hung up our boots on a laid back Sunday this rainy weekend, Tiger was seen sweating out his well toned body and proved true to his passion about working out and hitting the gym regularly without a break. Taking to his social media handle, Tiger shared a video where he gave fans a glimpse of his robust workout.

The video featured the Heropanti-fame star donning a white sleeveless T-shirt, teamed with a pair of grey trousers and a waist belt to nail his athleisure look. Bending to maintain a firm grip on a gigantic barbell, Tiger lifted the loaded barbell off the ground and to the level of the hips, perpendicular to the floor and stayed in that position for a few seconds before putting the equipment back in place.

Tiger Shroff performs deadlift(Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)

Benefits:

A strength-training exercise, deadlifts target the gluteus maximus which in turn work on the hamstrings, quadriceps femoris and erector spinae. The bends and lifts in the compound exercise strengthens the muscles to help improve your body’s stability and size in the posterior chain.

Tiger Shroff performs deadlift(Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)

Precautions:

However, this challenging exercise is recommended only if you can perform it properly with conditioned arms, shoulders and back and if you have a great grip strength along with a super strong core. Bringing your inherent ego to the exercise is not worth it.

