News updates from HT: Experts warn as UK sees highest daily Covid-19 cases since January and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Experts warn as UK sees highest daily Covid-19 cases since January and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 04:52 PM IST
‘Will get worse’: Experts warn as UK reports highest new Covid cases since Jan 22

As the United Kingdom prepares for dropping most of the pandemic-induced restrictions on July 19, experts are concerned about the government's approach amid rising cases of Covid-19. Read more

Outgoing Jharkhand governor says new governor to take a call on TAC row

Jharkhand’s outgoing governor Droupadi Murmu said Article 244 of the Constitution gives special powers to the governor and it should be respected by all. Read more

BCCI, SLC announce revised schedule for India vs Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised schedule of India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Read more

‘Relevant, riveting, real’: Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 at the age of 98. Since his demise, netizens are sharing tributes on different social media platforms. Read more

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome a baby boy: 'Our lives are complete'

On Saturday, cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced that he and actor Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple is already parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. Read more

India reaffirms commitment to Syria-led UN-facilitated political process

India reaffirmed its commitment to a Syrian-led & owned UN-facilitated political process. India said that this was to help bring long term security in the conflict-ridden region. Watch

