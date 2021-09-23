Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Farmers' protest completes 300 days and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Farmers' protest completes 300 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bharat Bandh: Bank union extends support, farmers' stir completes 300 days

Farmers have refused to budge from their agitation against the three central farm laws even as their agitation completed 300 days on Wednesday. Read more

Night curfew clamped in half a dozen Uttarakhand villages after leopard terror

According to forest officials and locals, a leopard pair has been sighting adjoining villages of Pithoragarh district headquarters. Read more

IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs MI: All eyes on the Harbhajan gamble as Kolkata Knight Riders look to floor toughest rival

In the last five matches between the two teams, MI have emerged victorious four times but here's a trivial that would cheer up KKR fans. Read more

Amid Samantha Akkineni divorce rumours, Naga Chaitanya says it's ‘painful’ to see his name being used to promote gossip

RELATED STORIES

Naga Chaitanya, amid rumours of marital discord with Samantha Akkineni, has said that he finds it ‘painful’ when his name is used for gossip purposes. Read more

Volkswagen Taigun launched: Volkswagen Taigun SUV price, specs, features

Volkswagen Taigun carries the weight of massive expectations and while the competition is tough, would look at carving out a space for itself. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest bharat bandh uttarakhand news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC to set up an expert committee to inquire into Pegasus row, order next week

Bharat Bandh: Bank union extends support, farmers' stir completes 300 days

India has administered at least 830 million doses of Covid vaccine till now

Goa CM welcomes potential TMC re-entry into Goa
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP