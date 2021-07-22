News updates from HT: Farmers to hold protests at Jantar Mantar from today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Protesting farmers to launch agitation against agri laws at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from today

The farmers' protests, which have been ongoing at the borders of the national capital for months now, against the three agri laws passed by the central government is set to receive a boost on Thursday. Read more

Widespread and heavy rain to impact west coast and central India

The wet spell over northwest India is likely to reduce from Thursday while heavy rainfall will continue to impact the west coast and parts of central India according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

K'taka CM Yediyurappa calls off July 26 legislative party meet

Amid speculations of a leadership change in Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa is learnt to have cancelled the legislative party meeting scheduled on July 26, on the second year of the anniversary of his government. Read more

US deputy secretary of state to visit China this Sunday, discuss bilateral ties

US deputy secretary of state Wendy R Sherman will travel to China next week, an official said, as part of the country's ongoing effort to hold candid exchanges with Chinese officials to responsibly manage the "incredibly consequential bilateral relationship". Read more

‘He showed maturity of player with experience of 70-80 ODIs’: Akmal calls Indian batsman’s innings ‘unbelievable'

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal heaped praises on India after they came back to snatch victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Read more

Prince George's eighth birthday pic by Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Prince Philip

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George is celebrating his eighth birthday today (July 22). A few hours before the special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media account shared a never-before-seen picture of the little Prince. Read more

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah opens up about MeToo allegations against him: 'It bothered me a lot'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, has said that she was bothered by him being misrepresented after #MeToo allegations were made against him last year. Read more

National Mango Day: Stories related to the fruit that went viral

It's summer and do you know what that means? It means it is that time of the year when most people become mango people. There is hardly any person who doesn’t love the delicious and juicy fruit mango. And, as an extremely popular fruit, it is fitting that there is a special day dedicated to it. Read more

Watch| ‘200 farmers will hold Kisan Panchayat during Parliament session': Rakesh Tikait﻿