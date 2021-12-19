News updates from HT: Top US disease expert Fauci says Omicron is ‘raging through the world’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron ‘raging through the world’, 'no doubt' about breakthrough infections: Fauci

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is “raging through the world” as he urged Americans to continue wearing masks and get a vaccine booster dose. Read more.

Maharashtra add 6 news Omicron cases, state’s tally rises to 54

Maharashtra detected six new cases of Omicron, health officials said on Sunday, a day after logging eight infections related to the highly mutated variant of the coronavirus. Read more.

CJI Ramana says Centre yet to respond to aid for Covid-hit lawyers

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday said the central government has not yet responded to issues like setting up a judicial infrastructure corporation and providing financial help to lawyers who lost livelihood due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.

Just trying to show the difference: Priyanka on Rahul's 'Hindutvavadi' remark

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that her brother and senior party functionary Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on ‘Hindu versus Hindutvavadi’ was aimed at bringing the difference between the two terminologies. Read more

BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian male shuttler to claim silver

Former world no.1 and 12th seeded Kidambi Srikanth lost 15-21, 20-22 to unseeded Loh Kean Yew in the final to take home a historic silver for India in the 2021 BWF World Championships. Read more.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli send a message to those who shared Vamika's pics: 'We seek privacy for our child'

Anushka Sharma, taking to her Instagram Stories, shared a message thanking those who refrained from publishing Vamika's pictures on public platforms and made a request to those who didn't. Read more.

