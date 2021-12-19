CJI Ramana says Centre yet to respond to aid for pandemic-hit lawyers

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday said the central government has not yet responded to issues like setting up a judicial infrastructure corporation and providing financial help to lawyers who lost livelihood due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Ramana, who inaugurated a court complex at Warangal in Telangana said even the proposal of setting up mobile internet facilities in rural areas was sent earlier this year, nothing has been done yet, even as he expressed hope that the Centre would bring in a legislation in the ongoing winter session of Parliament for creating the Judicial Infrastructure Corporation.

"I asked the Centre to financially help families of lawyers who lost their livelihood due to Covid. There is no proper response from the government so far. With regards to creation of infrastructure there is no response either. I raise these issues whenever I get a chance at various forums when the Prime Minister and President are present," Justice Ramana said.

In a recent written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said a proposal has been received from the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for setting up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India for arrangement of adequate infrastructure for courts.

"The three main issues in the country are lack of basic infrastructure, increasing the number of judges and financial help to deserving lawyers. Only when we overcome these problems, can we reach out to people. There would be a meaning to "access to justice," he said.

Regarding piling up of pending cases, he said not only the shortage of judges is the reason, but also necessary infrastructure. Expecting judges and lawyers sitting in dilapidated court buildings to deliver justice without providing adequate facilities is not fair. Governments, especially the centre should note this, he added.

Justice Ramana said he wrote a letter to the centre and the law minister seeking setting up of a mobile network on vans to facilitate lawyers in the rural areas to attend court duties virtually. According to him, though lawyers who can afford and in cities and towns will be able to attend court through video conferencing, advocates in rural areas and who cannot afford the network would eventually lose their profession. "If necessary, the government can rope in big corporate houses to set up network stations under corporate social responsibility funds so that they can attend court duties virtually. The suggestion so far has not translated into action. I am waiting for the government to do something about it," the CJI said.

He said many states in the country are shying away from allocating funds to build court complexes. He, however, appreciated the Telangana government for sanctioning funds to build a complex here without waiting for the central government amounts to come.

(With inputs from agencies)

