Just trying to show the difference: Priyanka on Rahul's 'Hindutvavadi' remark

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that her brother and senior party functionary Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on ‘Hindu versus Hindutvavadi’ was aimed at bringing the difference between the two terminologies.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka said Hinduism teaches honesty and love among people, while the Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indulge in politics in the name of religion. “They are not on the path of righteousness or honesty. Rahul Gandhi is just trying to show the difference,” she added.

On Saturday, Rahul told a packed gathering in Amethi that a ‘Hindutvavadi’ could be described as someone bathing alone in the Ganges alone, while a Hindu is the one who takes crores along.

"A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in the Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people... Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He said he would give two crore youth jobs, where did he do so? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of Covid... Hindu or Hindutvadi?" Gandhi said while addressing a rally in his former Lok Sabha constituency.

On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a dip in the Ganga ahead of inaugurating the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

A day ago, Rahul also said that the true meaning of Hindu is someone who only follows the path of truth and never converts his fear into violence, hate and anger.

Reacting to this statement, Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP's) Alok Kumar said Rahul tries hard to pretend to be Hindu but commits a mistake every time.

"Congress has lost its way and Rahul Gandhi tries hard to pretend to be Hindu but commits mistakes every time," Kumar said.

"Rahul Gandhi needs a new writer. He says he is a Hindu but does not believe in Hindutva. This is like you are human but don't believe in humanity," Kumar added.