News updates from HT: First phase of Tamil Nadu civic polls today

Tamil Nadu civic polls: First phase in 9 new districts to be held today

The first of the two-phased Tamil Nadu rural local body elections will be conducted in newly-carved nine districts on Wednesday. The model code of conduct came into effect in these districts 48 hours before the voting. The schedule to these polls was announced by state election commissioner V Palanikumar on September 13. Read more

Congress delegation denied permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri: 10 points

The Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission to a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The party leaders had planned to meet the family members of four farmers who were among eight killed in Sunday's violence. Read more

Mahalaya: Bengal wakes up to an age-old tradition, why it still inspires hope

Durga Puja, for the festival-loving Bengalis, is practically here already; with the land waking up as usual in the dawn of Mahalaya to an age-old tradition – tuned in to the enchanting melody of Birendra Krishna Bhadra's voice on ‘Mahishasura Mardini’, a set of Sanskrit recitations on India's oldest radio show aired by the All India Radio Calcutta (now Kolkata) for the first time in the 1930s. Read more

Arvind Trivedi, Ramayan’s Raavan, dies of heart attack, Sunil Lahiri offers condolences

Actor Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for his portrayal of Raavan in Ramayan, died Tuesday night following a heart attack. He was 82. Read more

'You'll get opportunity to bid farewell to me' - MS Dhoni announces venue of his possible last match as CSK player

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's future with the franchise remains unclear. Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket in 2020, has been struggling with the bat for the past two years, and at his age, there is a chance that he may be retiring from IPL as well as CSK player by the next season. Read more

Keerthy Suresh in beautiful red Banarasi saree shows how to deck up for festive season

The festive season has begun, which means it is time to take your favourite ethnic looks out from the wardrobe and wear them all to your heart's content. However, if you are bored of your old collection and want to ramp it up this season, you have to look at Keerthy Suresh's latest photoshoot in an exquisite bright red Banarasi saree. Read more

Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal reveals what he'd do if Zeeshan Khan joins show

Pratik Sehajpal shares his views on how he will use the opportunity of appearing in Bigg Boss 15, soon after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. He also talks about his contestants from the previous show, and more in this interview. Watch here

