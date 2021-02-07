News updates from HT: FM rejects Opposition charge of 'selling family silver' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sitharaman rejects 'selling family silver' charge through disinvestment, says budget about faith and trust

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that the budget she presented this year is one of a directional change and about faith and trust.

Uttarakhand flood: 8-10 bodies recovered, around 150 believed to be dead, says ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is helping in the rescue and relief work being carried out in after a devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand, said on Sunday that 100-150 people are believed to be dead in the disaster. ITBP chief SS Deswal said 8-10 bodies have been recovered so far.

Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US combat drill to kick off in Rajasthan tomorrow

A contingent of 270 American soldiers on Sunday reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long joint military exercise with the Indian Army, 'Yudh Abhyas 20', at the state's Mahajan field firing range.

'No one saw this coming': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to India's response with the bat

Sunil Gavaskar was a bit surprised watching India's response with the bat on Day 3 of the Chennai Test against England on Sunday, saying the home team has its work cut out. On a surface where England made batting look ridiculously easy, the Indian batsmen struggled to counter the pace of Jofra Archer and spin of Dom Bess.

Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave when his kids are born: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to become a father for the fourth time. And this time too, like always, he will be taking a paternity leave to spend time with his newborn baby.

Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases

ASP Tinki, a member of the Muzaffarnagar police dog squad, was honoured with a statue for her contribution to the department. Tinki, a German Shepherd, helped the UP Police solve over 49 criminal cases. Pictures of the unveiled statue was shared by IPS officer Abhishek Yadav and the official Twitter handle of UP Police.

‘Foreign powers planning to attack India's identity associated with tea’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Asom Mala' project in Assam's Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district. The 'Asom Mala' project is aimed at improving the highways and major district roads network in the state. PM Modi also laid foundation stones of medical colleges & hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo.