News updates from HT: Gall bladder gangrene cases reported in Delhi after Covid recovery

Delhi hospital reports 5 cases of gall bladder gangrene after Covid recovery

Doctors from Sir Ganga Ram hospital have reported cases of people who have recovered from Covid-19 returning with gall bladder gangrene (tissue death due to loss of blood supply). The doctors have treated five such patients over the past two months, with four of them reaching the hospital with a hole in their gall bladder. Read More

At SCO summit, PM Modi says radicalisation biggest challenge to peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke about increasing radicalisation, which he said has become the biggest challenge to peace, security and trust deficit in the region, in his address to the plenary session of the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Dushanbe. Read More

Rahul Gandhi's curt birthday wish for ‘Modi ji’ as Congress marks ‘Unemployment Day'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday in a curt tweet with the Indian Youth Congress marking the day – September 17 – as ‘National Unemployment Day’. “Happy birthday, Modi ji,” Gandhi posted on Twitter in a remarkably brief wish that many users considered odd. Read More

India shares challenges that prompted us to join AUKUS: Australian envoy

India shares the “challenging strategic environment” that prompted Australia’s move to forge a security alliance with the US and the UK, including territorial tensions across the Indo-Pacific and China’s massive military modernisation programme, Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell said on Friday. Read More

Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo from Money Heist reacts to artworks by Indian fans. Watch

Money Heist, since the release of its 5th season, has been making headlines. The social media platforms are flooded with different kinds of posts related to the show. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a video shared by Netflix India on YouTube. The video shows Tokyo, a character of the series played by Ursula Corbero, reacting to different artworks by Indian fans. Watch here

‘Maybe he wanted to unburden himself by letting go of one format’: MSK Prasad ‘surprised’ by Virat Kohli’s decision

Former chief selector MSK Prasad said he was surprised to know about Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as India’s T20I captain after the conclusion T20 World Cup in November. The latter took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement through a lengthy post. He stated that he had a brief conversation with coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Rohit Sharma before taking this crucial step. Read More

Ankahi Kahaniya movie review: Abhishek Chaubey is a genius; he shouldn't have to put up with Netflix anthologies anymore

Ankahi Kahaniya, the latest product of this anthology assembly line, makes perhaps the strongest case yet for why getting into the short film business might be a better alternative for Netflix. Read More