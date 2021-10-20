News updates from HT: Goa ex-CM Dayanand Narvekar joins AAP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former Goa deputy CM Dayanand Narvekar joins Aam Aadmi Party

Narvekar was accused of misusing his position as the Goa Cricket Association chairman in 2002 to print and sell fake tickets for an India-Australia one day international match. Read more here.

As Uttarakhand rain deaths rise to 50, Oppn hammers BJP govt for ‘inaction’

Uttarakhand politics: The state BJP said the Congress and AAP should come forward to help people in the affected areas but were indulging in politics over the deaths. Read more here.

Janhvi Kapoor doing yoga in hills is the mid-week workout motivation we need, video inside

Janhvi Kapoor escaped to the hills recently, and from there, she shared a video of herself practising yoga. It is all the mid-week workout motivation we needed today. Read more here.

‘Hardik Pandya hasn’t started bowling in nets yet': Rohit Sharma says India searching for 6th bowler in T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit said Hardik has not yet started to bowl in the nets but he is hopeful that the all-rounder will start to roll his arms over soon and will be available any time in the main rounds of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. Read more here.

Habit: Sidharth Shukla’s final music video has Shehnaaz Gill fighting back tears, watch

Shehnaaz Gill can be seen fighting back tears in the music video of Habit, which marks Sidharth Shukla’s swansong. Watch it here.

2022 Range Rover teased ahead of global debut

The fifth-generation Range Rover is set for an unveil on October 26. Read more here.

