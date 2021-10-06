News updates from HT: Govt approves 78 days' wage as bonus for railway employees and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Good news for railway employees! Govt approves 78 days' wage as bonus

Ahead of Dusshera and the festive season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted railway employees. Read More

Punjab CM Channi says Kejriwal should get some ‘nice clothes’. Delhi CM replies

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday posed four questions for newly appointed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the latter’s remark on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener’s clothes. Read More

Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu to lead Punjab Congress march to UP against BJP

The Punjab Congress will start its march to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the “brutal murders” of farmers. Read More

IPL 2021: ‘RCB vs SRH not an irrelevant match,' says Gautam Gambhir, explains reasons

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad holds importance for Virat Kohli-led side and hence, is not an “irrelevant” encounter. Read More

Arun Govil denies ‘rivalry’ with late Arvind Trivedi, says they spoke 10 days ago: 'He was not well'

Ramayan's Ram, actor Arun Govil, has condoled the death of his old co-star, Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan on the show, which catapulted them to near-mythic status in real life as well. Read More

Sunny Leone rocks a steamy fall fashion in ₹2k crop hoodie, zipped denim skirt

Down the years, denim skirt has changed only in the way people have styled it but never in its core shape or construction and as they make a comeback in fall 2021, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was seen rocky the steamy fashion of a zipped up blue denim skirt with a crop hoodie. Read More

Watch: Lakhimpur victims speak out as car hitting crowd and violence videos go viral

