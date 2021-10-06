Punjab CM Channi says Kejriwal should get some ‘nice clothes’. Delhi CM replies

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday posed four questions for newly appointed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the latter’s remark on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener’s clothes. Responding to Kejriwal’s criticism of Punjab Congress, Channi had said during an interview with ABP Sanjha that someone should give ₹5,000 to the AAP leader to get some “nice clothes” for him.

"Do you have ₹5,000? Everyone has it. Give it to him (Kejriwal) too...at least he should get some nice clothes...His salary is 250,000, can't he get some nice clothes," Channi told the interviewer.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi chief minister said it doesn’t matter if Channi doesn’t like his clothes because people like it. He further asked the Punjab chief minister when he’s going to fulfill the promises of employment, loan waivers for farmers, ensuring punishment in sacrilege case, action against tainted ministers, MLAs, and officers.

“Channi sahib, you don't like my clothes. No problem. People like it. Leave the clothes. When will you fulfill these promises? 1. When will you give employment to every unemployed 2. When will you waive the loans of farmers 3. Why not send the guilty of sacrilege to jail 4. When will action be taken against tainted ministers, MLAs and officers,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

चन्नी साहिब, आपको मेरे कपड़े पसंद नहीं। कोई बात नहीं। जनता को पसंद हैं



कपड़े छोड़ो। ये वादे कब पूरे करोगे?



1. हर बेरोज़गार को रोज़गार कब दोगे



2. किसानों के क़र्ज़े कब माफ़ करोगे



3. बेअदबी के दोषियों को जेल क्यों नहीं भेजते



4. दागी मंत्रियों, MLA और अफ़सरों पर ऐक्शन कब लोगे https://t.co/EKw2rd8qdB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party, currently the main Opposition party in Punjab, has intensified its criticism of Punjab Congress ahead of the next Assembly polls. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP, contesting for the first time in the state, won 20 seats out of total 117, while Congress bagged 77 seats.

Last month, Kejriwal went on a two-day visit to Punjab where he congratulated Channi on his appointment as the new chief minister but also challenged the government to fulfil five demands.