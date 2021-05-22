News updates from HT: Govt creates pool of trained drivers for medical oxygen transport and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre asks states to create pool of trained drivers for transporting liquid oxygen

The transport ministry on Saturday said there is an urgent need to make available a large pool of trained drivers who can supplement or replace the existing drivers.

'Enough is enough': IMA demands prosecution of Ramdev under Epidemics Act

"Enough is enough," IMA said slamming Ramdev for what it called "repeatedly taking advantage of the situation and creating fear among the public to sell his illegal drugs."

'If he doesn't get a 100, we think he hasn't scored at all': Butt discusses Virat Kohli's 'mental barrier in ICC events'

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt feels what Virat Kohli has achieved in his professional cricket career is phenomenal and backs the India captain to soon end his century drought.

Birthday girl Suhana Khan is the face of Gen-Z fashion, proof in stunning pics

Suhana Khan turned 21 today and in order to celebrate her, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out some of her most stunning sartorial moments.

Vikram Bhatt on Alia Bhatt being trolled for Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: ‘Skin of an entertainer should be thick’

Vikram Bhatt reacted to Alia Bhatt being criticised for the timing of the release of the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser. He said that the 'skin of an entertainer should be thick'.

Pigs, garbage, water-logging: Hospital in Bihar in shocking state amid Covid

﻿Severe water-logging, stray animals like pigs, and accumulation of garbage are some of the ills plaguing the hospital on which people of areas like Saharsa, Samastipur, and Madhubani are reportedly dependent.