'Enough is enough': IMA demands prosecution of Ramdev under Epidemics Act

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday lashed out at Yoga guru Ramdev for his remarks on allopathy and demanded the Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to prosecute him under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 or accept his accusations and dissolve the modern medical facility.

"Enough is enough," IMA said slamming Ramdev for what it called “repeatedly taking advantage of the situation and creating fear among the public to sell his illegal drugs.”

Also read| 6 feet or 10 metres: What experts say about safe distance to keep Covid at bay

"When such idolised personal are making vitriolic comments, questioning the authority and integrity of the whole architecture of health ministry, the health minister, who himself is a practicing modern medicine allopathic postgraduate and the head of this ministry, should either accept the challenge and accusation of this gentleman and dissolve the modern medicine facility or boldly face and prosecute the person for his words of arson on the sovereignty of the country and book him under the Epidemic Diseases Act to save millions of people from such unscientific utterances," IMA wrote to the health minister.

The apex medical body hits out at Ramdev over a video circulating in social media, in which he said, 'Allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai'. The IMA also said that he has called modern medical doctors “murderers” in the presence of the health minister while releasing his medicines.

IMA accused Ramdev of making false claims against modern medicine to sell illegal and unapproved drugs. It said that he even challenged the integrity of DCGI, the head of which is the health minister himself, as he claimed that Remdesivir, Favipiravir and all other approved drugs by DCGI have failed. 'Lakho logo ki maut allopathy ki dawa khane se hui hai', Ramdev said, as per the IMA.

"Remdesivir and Favipiravir are approved by CDSCO (Central Drug Standard Control Organisation) and were notified for use for the covid patient by the Central Government in June-July, 2020. The said Notification was made by the Centre under section 2A of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Therefore, u/s 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act read with Section 188 of IPC, Swami Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe and make them not to take the advice of allopathy drugs," IMA said.

Also read| 269 doctors died of Covid-19 in second wave: IMA

IMA also cited the earlier controversies around Ramdev's Coronil and Swasari medicine and the criminal complaint against him by social worker Tamanna Hashmi for putting the lives of people in danger to prove the irresponsibility of the internationally known pharmaceutical owner.

"However, it is a well-known fact that the Yoga guru and his associate Shri Balkrishna have been taking modern medical allopathy treatment as and when they contract illness," the IMA said.