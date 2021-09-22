News updates from HT: Govt reshuffles top bureaucrats and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt reshuffles top bureaucrats, makes 13 secretary-level appointments

Devendra Kumar Singh was on Wednesday named as the first secretary of the newly created corporation ministry. A 1989 batch Kerala cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Singh earlier served as the additional micro, small and medium enterprises secretary and development commissioner. Read more.

'What is the problem if a poor man takes a jet ride?': Channi after backlash

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party slammed Punjab's new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for taking a chartered flight to Delhi on Tuesday, the chief minister on Wednesday said he fails to understand what the controversy is. "What is the problem with everyone if a gareeb (poor man) takes a jet ride?" he said, dodging the question of who will pay the bill for the ride, reports said. On Wednesday, he was visiting Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Amritsar, when he was asked this question. Read more.

'Can't generalise': Puri reacts to Mufti's ‘Sardars are now Khalistani’ remark

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said no Sikh should be called “anti-national” or “Khalistani” after the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, accused the Central government of labelling those opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more.

IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19, six others isolated but DC vs SRH match to go ahead

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19 hours before their IPL 2021 match against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Six other members of the SRH squad identified as his close contacts have been isolated. BCCI, however, said the DC vs SRH match will go an as per schedule in Dubai as the rest of the SRH squad members tested negative. Read more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 date revealed: Get big discounts on mobiles and more

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 in India will begin on October 7 and remain live until October 12. Read more.

Hero MotoCorp achieves its second Guinness World Records title

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has achieved the Guinness World Records title for creating the ‘Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants’. Under its ‘Hero Green Drive’ initiative, images of 132,775 people planting plants were received that made the new record. Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan calls KBC 13 contestant beautiful, compliments her saree; she says ‘patidev toh nahi bolte’. Watch

Namrata Shah, a Kathak teacher from Gujarat, will be seen as a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a new promo shared online by Sony TV, host Amitabh Bachchan showered her with compliments. Read more.

