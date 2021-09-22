Amitabh Bachchan calls KBC 13 contestant beautiful, compliments her saree; she says ‘patidev toh nahi bolte’. Watch

Namrata Shah, a Kathak teacher from Gujarat, will be seen as a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a new promo shared online by Sony TV, host Amitabh Bachchan showered her with compliments.

“Aap bohot sundar lag rahi hai, yeh jo aapne gale mein pehena hua hai na, yeh toh ati sundar hai. Aur yeh jo saree hai, iske upar jitne bhi devi-devta hai, sabki chhavi hai uske upar (You are looking very beautiful, your necklace is very beautiful and your saree has all the deities on it),” Amitabh told a blushing Namrata on KBC 13. She replied, “Patidev toh nahi bolte sir, kabhi. Aapne bol diya, wohi mere liye bohot badi baat hai (My husband never says these things to me, it is a very big deal to me that you complimented me).”

However, Amitabh was not done with complimenting her. He told Namrata that when she walked to the hot seat, it felt like she was dancing rhythmically. Even her words sounded like music, he said. +

Namrata said that Amitabh looked so ‘young’ and added that she could see no difference in him from the time she visited the Kaun Banega Crorepati sets 21 years ago. “Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata),” he said.

Talking about herself, Namrata said that she started out by teaching two children and now has around 200 students. They have performed in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions, she said. At Amitabh’s request, Namrata also danced to Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV on weekdays at 9 pm. The show also features celebrity guests every Friday. Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen as the special guests in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode.