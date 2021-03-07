Home / India News / News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan says India is in 'pandemic endgame' and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan says India is in 'pandemic endgame' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Harsh Vardhan said people should trust the science behind vaccines.(PTI)

Harsh Vardhan says India is in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic

"We are in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic in India" and to succeed at this stage, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said, politics should be kept out the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Read more

How women’s clothes became the first line of defence for protesters in Myanmar

Several photographs from multiple protest sites in Myanmar have made their way to social media in which pro-democracy demonstrators can be seen using women’s clothes as the first line of defence. Read more

'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world': Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday hailed Team India’s emphatic series win against Joe Root & Co. Read more

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, made a joint appearance at the birthday bash of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha’s son, Anvay, who turned one on Saturday. Read more

‘Pure cobra...’: Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP ahead of West Bengal polls

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday raised a new poll slogan "Ek chhobole chhobi" (finish in one attack), in a veiled attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Watch here

