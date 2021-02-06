News updates from HT: Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers' chakka jam call and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers’ chakka jam call

Heavy police deployment has been made on the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway number 44 ahead of the three-hour chakka jam (traffic blockade) called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday against the internet shutdown at the protest sites. Read more

Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for hearing cases virtually even during the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Read more

Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar

Minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar said on Saturday the country expects to witness growth in double digits in the next fiscal year. “Our expectation is that we will get double-digit 11% plus growth in the coming year," he said. Read more

'Fielding coach needs to give these situations': Sunil Gavaskar not happy after India drop Ben Stokes twice in two overs

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former England opener Mark Butcher were not pleased with India off-spinner R Ashwin for dropping the caught and bowled opportunity of Ben Stokes. Read more

Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

Susan Sarandon, Hollywood star with multiple awards to her name, has voiced her support towards the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India. Read more

Priyanka Chopra in ₹60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look

For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble. Read more

Farmers' stir: Security tightened, many metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam

Delhi Police has deployed additional security in view of 'chakka jam' called by farmers. Police intensified vigil at city borders to deal with situation arising out of 'chakka jam’. Watch