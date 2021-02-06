Priyanka Chopra in ₹60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look
- For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
We have been swooning over Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe choices for a long time now. The Miss World 2000 owns every single red carpet that she walks on and has even championed the Work From Home looks. Her business on top and athleisure at bottom ensembles have been inspiring us a lot lately.
The actor who is busy promoting her soon-to-be-released memoir, Unfinished took a turn from the WFH outfits and wore a gorgeous all-black formal look which was the perfect boss babe attire. For her shoot, the 38-year-old donned a classic black satin organza blouse that was made with pure silk.
To add oomph to the blouse, an oversized, patched-in pleated organza flower was attached to it giving it an over-the-top look. To complete the all-black look, the actor teamed it with a matching lower. Priyanka added a pop of gold to the attire with her statement earrings. She also went with a minimal makeup look to continue the same vibe throughout.
Her glam included bronzed cheeks teamed with mascara-laden lashes, subtle blush and a pink lipstick. Priyanka tied her hair in a messy low bun completed with messy front flicks. She shared the images from the shoot on her Instagram account with the simple caption, “TGIF (sic).”
Coming back to Priyanka’s blouse, let us give you a little more information about it. The top is from the shelves of the brand Emporio Armani and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹60,050 (USD 825).
Check out some of the other recent looks of Priyanka that we love:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has completed the shooting for her upcoming projects which include Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves and Text For You.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look
- For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103
- Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone raises the temperature in glamourous avatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to survive the 24x7 sale season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor in ₹8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner
- Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gigi Hadid reveals post-pregnancy skincare and love for drugstore products
- Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared her post-pregnancy skincare routine and the beauty secrets that she swears by in a new video. From applying toothpaste on spots in the night to using a lip balm before starting her makeup, she gave a lot of tips.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissecting menswear at couture week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?
- For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires
- Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Versace bets future on new signature pattern to revive brand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in ₹5k mini floral dress
- Sara Ali Khan’s bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looks infectious as she shares a throwback picture from Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox