Priyanka Chopra in 60k top(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra in 60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look

  • For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:08 AM IST

We have been swooning over Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe choices for a long time now. The Miss World 2000 owns every single red carpet that she walks on and has even championed the Work From Home looks. Her business on top and athleisure at bottom ensembles have been inspiring us a lot lately.

The actor who is busy promoting her soon-to-be-released memoir, Unfinished took a turn from the WFH outfits and wore a gorgeous all-black formal look which was the perfect boss babe attire. For her shoot, the 38-year-old donned a classic black satin organza blouse that was made with pure silk.

To add oomph to the blouse, an oversized, patched-in pleated organza flower was attached to it giving it an over-the-top look. To complete the all-black look, the actor teamed it with a matching lower. Priyanka added a pop of gold to the attire with her statement earrings. She also went with a minimal makeup look to continue the same vibe throughout.

Her glam included bronzed cheeks teamed with mascara-laden lashes, subtle blush and a pink lipstick. Priyanka tied her hair in a messy low bun completed with messy front flicks. She shared the images from the shoot on her Instagram account with the simple caption, “TGIF (sic).”

Coming back to Priyanka’s blouse, let us give you a little more information about it. The top is from the shelves of the brand Emporio Armani and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend 60,050 (USD 825).

Priyanka Chopras top is worth ₹60k(armani.com)
Priyanka Chopras top is worth ₹60k(armani.com)

Check out some of the other recent looks of Priyanka that we love:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has completed the shooting for her upcoming projects which include Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves and Text For You.

