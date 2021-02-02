Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth ₹2 lakh.
Looking for a bold animal print dress to make a statement at the next zoom party you go to? Head over to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. The actor who is busy online promoting her recently released Netflix film while sitting at home in London is currently channelling her inner white tiger via her sartorial picks. Yes, you read that right.
Priyanka recently shared an image of herself wearing a gorgeous tiger print dress. The turtle neck dress had a cinched in torso which flaunted her enviable curves. The lower half of the full-sleeved dress had a flowy vibe to it and an asymmetric hemline. The fashionista’s midi dress that was by the America-based brand St. John, had stunning cutout details in the back adding a little more oomph to the look.
Priyanka teamed her dress with a pair of black strappy heels. To accessorise the Iman open back white and black tiger dress, the actor donned a pair of black small-framed sunnies along with large hoop earrings. She added the boss babe vibe with the way she glammed up her outfit. Priyanka’s makeup included a berry coloured lip with blushed cheeks and a tight high bun.
She shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, “A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger (sic).” The photo also featured Priyanka’s first pet, Diana. If you look carefully you will see that Diana’s jacket is matching to that of Priyanka’s outfit. This duo is just adorable.
We are a fan of the sartorial choices of Miss World 2000. Priyanka's dress is currently out of stock on the St. John website, however, places like lyst have the dress and to add this piece to your collection, you might have to spend as high as ₹1,89,872 (USD 2,600).
Check out some of her other recent looks that we love:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has finished filming for Matrix 4 and Text For You. The actor is currently gearing up to shoot her upcoming web series in London.
