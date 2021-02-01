Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in 7k top for new interview

Looking for Work From Home outfit inspirations? Head over to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. The actor, who has been extremely busy promoting her upcoming autobiography, Unfinished and her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger has decoded the correct way to nail a WFH look.

The actor has been giving a lot of interviews and she has aced all the looks till now. The Miss World 2000 recently sat down for an online video session with the magazine Marie Claire and spoke about her love for books. In the video, Priyanka mentioned that she has always been an avid reader and that her books are her prized possessions.

Another thing that garnered attention in the video was Priyanka’s outfit which her fans loved. The actor wore a sheer blue full-sleeved shirt. The button-down was adorned with silver work all over. Priyanka tied the top button of her shirt to give it a more professional touch and accessorised the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and matching chunky rings.

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in blue formal shirt(YouTube/Marie Claire)

For her glam, Priyanka opted for the minimal makeup look which included a red lip, mascara-laden lashes and some bronzer. She tied her hair in a top bun. Coming back to the shirt, it is by the brand Equipment and to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹7,750.

Priyanka Chopras sheer shirt is worth ₹7k(equipmentfr.com)

In the clip, Priyanka also mentioned that during her childhood, she had a large library in her home and used to give out books to all the kids in the neighbourhood to read. That was not all, just like a proper librarian, the 38-year-old used to keep a log of what book which child has taken and the date of return of the book.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the films Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has also started shooting for a web series in London.

