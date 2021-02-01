Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in ₹7k top for new interview
- During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
Looking for Work From Home outfit inspirations? Head over to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. The actor, who has been extremely busy promoting her upcoming autobiography, Unfinished and her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger has decoded the correct way to nail a WFH look.
The actor has been giving a lot of interviews and she has aced all the looks till now. The Miss World 2000 recently sat down for an online video session with the magazine Marie Claire and spoke about her love for books. In the video, Priyanka mentioned that she has always been an avid reader and that her books are her prized possessions.
Another thing that garnered attention in the video was Priyanka’s outfit which her fans loved. The actor wore a sheer blue full-sleeved shirt. The button-down was adorned with silver work all over. Priyanka tied the top button of her shirt to give it a more professional touch and accessorised the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and matching chunky rings.
For her glam, Priyanka opted for the minimal makeup look which included a red lip, mascara-laden lashes and some bronzer. She tied her hair in a top bun. Coming back to the shirt, it is by the brand Equipment and to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹7,750.
In the clip, Priyanka also mentioned that during her childhood, she had a large library in her home and used to give out books to all the kids in the neighbourhood to read. That was not all, just like a proper librarian, the 38-year-old used to keep a log of what book which child has taken and the date of return of the book.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the films Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has also started shooting for a web series in London.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in ₹7k top for new interview
- During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans
- Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at ₹1400. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of savoir faire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it
- Hina Khan recently shared snippets from a black and white photoshoot and saying that the actor looks gorgeous would be an understatement. For the shoot, Hina added a touch of sexy to the winter style and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 90s
- Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself that showed the reality TV star wearing a blue pleated skirt and a matching top. Her fans can't keep calm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in ₹21k shirt and pyjamas is goals
- For a recent online press event, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a formal polka dot shirt and teamed it with a pair of comfy pyjamas. The White Tiger actor has been serving a lot of great Work From Home looks lately and we cannot help but take notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s rediscovered appetite for vintage couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up about wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts washboard abs in white crop top and blue jeans combo
- Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Her followers cannot help but marvel at the sartorial choices of the fashionista. Have a look:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox