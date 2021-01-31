IND USA
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in 21k shirt and pyjamas is goals
Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21k shirt(Instagram/priyankachopra and priyankacloset)
Priyanka Chopra in 21k shirt(Instagram/priyankachopra and priyankacloset)
fashion

Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in 21k shirt and pyjamas is goals

  • For a recent online press event, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a formal polka dot shirt and teamed it with a pair of comfy pyjamas. The White Tiger actor has been serving a lot of great Work From Home looks lately and we cannot help but take notes.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:34 AM IST

It is the era of Work From Home fashion and Priyanka Chopra has championed it. The actor, who has been promoting her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger and her upcoming autobiography, has shared so many of her business on top and loungewear on the bottom outfits in the recent past, that we cannot help but take inspiration.

Priyanka, who is currently living in London, had recently shared a video in which the actor showcased the way she does her own minimal glam looks for all the online events. The clip that shows the actor applying a little bit of blush and mascara along with a nude lip became a hit with her fans. However, apart from the makeup tips, it was her outfit that also intrigued people.

In the clip, the 38-year-old can be seen wearing a black formal shirt. The polka-dot button-down featured two chest patch pockets and had a silhouette that flaunted Priyanka’s curves. She closed the top button of the shirt to give it a more formal vibe. The Baywatch actor teamed it with a pair of comfy dark grey pyjamas.

Priyanka Chopras WFH look(Instagram/priyankacloset)
Priyanka Chopras WFH look(Instagram/priyankacloset)

To add a little bit of oomph to the look, she teamed it with a pair of glossy silver hoops and a pair of matching slippers. Priyanka had shared the aforementioned video on her Instagram account with the caption, “DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial I may not have the most extravagant at-home glam routine, but it has worked out for me this far! (sic).”

Coming back to the shirt, if you would like to add this formal piece to your collection, we have news for you. Priyanka’s slim signature silk shirt is by the Paris-based brand Equipment and is worth 20,700. Yes, you can read that again.

Priyanka Chopras shirt is worth RS 21k(equipmentfr.com)
Priyanka Chopras shirt is worth RS 21k(equipmentfr.com)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently completed the shooting of her films Matrix 4 and Text For You. The actor is now gearing up to film her upcoming web series in London.

