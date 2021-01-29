Priyanka Chopra in 20k sheer sweater gives the perfect winter date night look

If you are looking for Work From Home outfits inspiration, head over to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. The actor has decoded the formal on top and snug on the bottom look. She is acing her way through video calls and online promotions, while we mere mortals still struggle to get out of our beds and work. The Baywatch actor is currently extremely busy promoting her latest Netflix film, The White Tiger and her soon to be released autobiography.

During these promotions, Priyanka gave us a lot of inspirational Work From Home looks and her latest outfit that the actor donned during The Ellen Show made headlines. Priyanka spoke to Ellen about a lot of things including her book, Nick giving up on teaching her Piano and her favourite Jonas brother to follow on TikTok. However, it was her sheer black blouse that garnered a lot of attention from her fans.

Priyanka was seen wearing a sheer black sweater. The turtle neck sweater gave a sexy twist to the classic winter wear. Under the sweater, the 38-year-old opted to wear a black spaghetti strap top. Priyanka did her own glam for the show and went the subtle route. She was seen with mascara-laden lashes teamed with a little bit of blush and a berry coloured lipstick. The actor tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Priyanka’s sheer sweater was by the brand L'AGENCE and if you want to add it to your winter wear, you will have to shell out ₹20,028 (USD 275).

Priyanka Chopras sweater is worth ₹20k.(lagence.com)

Check out some of other fabulous Work From Home looks of Priyanka Chopra:

On the professional front, Priyanka has just wrapped up the shooting for Matrix 4 and Text For You. The actor is now ready to start filming for another web series in London.

