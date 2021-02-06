Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar
Minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar said on Saturday the country expects to witness growth in double digits in the next fiscal year. “Our expectation is that we will get double-digit 11% plus growth in the coming year. The issue for us is between corona recovery and economic recovery. What is the future direction we should be going? This time, it was clearly indicated by the budget,” he told ANI.
In her budget speech on February 1, Union finance minister Sitharaman said that the fiscal deficit for the current financial year is pegged at 9.5% and that there will be a borrowing of ₹80,000 crore in the next two months. She added that the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 is expected to be 6.8% of the GDP and the borrowing from the market next year will be ₹12 lakh crore. She also set a target of fiscal deficit less than 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26.
Speaking to reporters in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, Jaishankar said following the coronavirus pandemic, health has become one of the most important concerns, which he said, is also reflected in the budget presented by Sitharaman earlier this week. “India after corona is very different from before. For us today, health and wellbeing have become important and that is the reason why in the budget, the government has given such a big priority to the health and wellbeing sector,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jaishankar also addressed the border standoff with China in the Ladakh area during his interaction with the media. He said that Indian military commanders have held nine rounds of talks with their Chinese counterparts during the past one year and they will continue in future.
The minister had earlier made it clear that the only way forward for the two countries is for their armies to go back to their permanent bases along the 1597-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in east Ladakh as they existed in April 2020.
Jaishankar said three so-called “mutuals” – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests – are determining factors for the bilateral relationship and cannot be brushed aside as the two countries try to resolve the nine-month-long standoff on the LAC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi
- The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' agitation: Normal vehicular movement in Delhi ahead of chakka jam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at 3 places in Haryana
- Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No alimony when man not of marriageable age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress as farmers call 'chakka jam'
- However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 11,713 fresh Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths, India’s tally now over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rain expected in central and eastern India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter global support for farmers: RJD leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
News updates from HT: UN body calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic
- Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox