News updates from HT: Himachal Pradesh to reopen schools for classes 3-7 today and all the latest news

Himachal Pradesh: Students of classes 3 to 7 back to school from today

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be reopening from Wednesday for students of classes 3 to 7, in view of the gradually normalising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Read more

'Maharashtra crosses milestone of administering 100m Covid vaccine doses

Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the milestone of administering 100 million anti-Covid vaccine doses, nearly ten months after the national vaccination programme began on January 16. It crossed the 50 million mark on August 17. Read more

New Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’; mild fog likely

New Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Wednesday morning with the air quality index (AQI) hovering in the “very poor” category as the Capital continued to be affected by stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab. Read more

From 2023, Virgin Galactic planning 3 space flights a month

Virgin Galactic expects to be flying paying passengers three times monthly in 2023, signalling it’s on track to ramp up commercial flights after delays this year pushed back its space tourism debut timeline. Read more

KBC 13's third crorepati Geeta Singh Gour reveals how Amitabh Bachchan put her at ease, role her Rajputana dress played

The popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, found its third crorepati this year in Geeta Singh Gour from Madhya Pradesh. Tuesday’s episode showed her winning ₹1 crore on the show. Read more

Ola Electric scooter test ride starts today, but with rider. Check details here

For all those customers eagerly looking forward to test ride Ola Electric scooters, the wait is finally over. The Tamil Nadu-based EV-maker will start to offer test rides of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters today for the first time since its launch back on August 15 this year. Read more

'He is a mix of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli': Swann names India player who is 'captain in waiting for next 10 years'

Rohit Sharma may have been appointed as the new T20I captain of the Indian team, but at 34, even the most successful IPL captain of all time, may not be a long-term solution for the Men in Blue. Read more

Lady Gaga is a vision in sheer gown with Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek at House of Gucci premiere

The House Of Gucci stars - including 'Mrs Gucci' Lady Gaga and 'Mr Gucci' Adam Driver - walked the red carpet in London on Tuesday night. They all looked impressive in stunning ensembles at the world premiere of the film in the UK. Read more

Watch: Indian Army wants these special radars along China border | Explained