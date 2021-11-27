Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: How are states preparing to tackle omicron variant, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Omicron variant: From urging flight ban to increasing testing. Here’s how states are preparing

In the light of the discovery of omicron, several states in India have moved to implement precautionary measures against the latest variant of the coronavirus initially detected in South Africa. Read more

RT-PCR test not mandatory for children on Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala

Children can take part in the ongoing pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district without the mandatory RT-PCR test to detect coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the state government has said. Read more

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel pips two legends to script massive Indian record with 5th five-wicket haul

Indian spinner Axar Patel on Saturday pipped two legends of the game to script a massive record for the country with his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He achieved the feat during the third evening of the opening Test against New Zealand at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan says Bob Biswas is better than Kahaani: ‘With all due respect…’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen as the middle class Bengali assassin in Bob Biswas. The film is a spin-off of 2012 movie Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vidya Balan in the lead. Read more

Ankita Konwar's ‘parikrama of Kodaikanal lake’ is perfect Saturday fitness inspo

Experiencing moderate rainfall this Saturday, the area around the Kodaikanal lake in Tamil Nadu looks too dreamy to not visit and Ankita Konwar's ‘parikrama' of it is perfect Saturday fitness inspo. Read more

Why Vice President Naidu lashed out at western media: ‘They can’t digest…'

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu hit out at the western media for belittling the Indian govt on issues of secularism and free speech. The nation’s Vice President said that India is the most secular country in the world. Watch more

