Ankita Konwar's ‘parikrama of Kodaikanal lake’ is perfect Saturday fitness inspo

Experiencing moderate rainfall this Saturday, the area around the Kodaikanal lake in Tamil Nadu looks too dreamy to not visit and Ankita Konwar's ‘parikrama' of it is perfect Saturday fitness inspo. Giving us serious travel and fitness FOMO, Milind Soman's wife went running along the Kodaikanal lake in drizzling weather and that is all the workout boost we need to get up and exercise this Saturday.

Taking to her social media handle, Ankita shared a video that gave health enthusiasts a glimpse of her intense workout session. The video featured the diva donning a black spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black capri tights and a pair of mint green footwear with hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace the athleisure look.

Running along the misty lake view in the backdrop, Ankita shared in the caption, “A parikrama of the #kodaikanallake today What a weather !! I would have loved to keep running the whole day .. #running #girlswhorun #kodaikanal #health #explore (sic).”

Experiencing moderate rainfall this Saturday, the area around the Kodaikanal lake in Tamil Nadu looks too dreamy to not visit and Ankita Konwar's ‘parikrama' of it is perfect Saturday fitness inspo. Giving us serious travel and fitness FOMO, Milind Soman's wife went running along the Kodaikanal lake in drizzling weather and that is all the workout boost we need to get up and exercise this Saturday.

Taking to her social media handle, Ankita shared a video that gave health enthusiasts a glimpse of her intense workout session. The video featured the diva donning a black spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black capri tights and a pair of mint green footwear with hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace the athleisure look.

Running along the misty lake view in the backdrop, Ankita shared in the caption, “A parikrama of the #kodaikanallake today What a weather !! I would have loved to keep running the whole day .. #running #girlswhorun #kodaikanal #health #explore (sic).”

|#+|

Benefits:

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Alternative:

Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation.

According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter