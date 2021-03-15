Home / India News / News updates from HT: 'I am a street fighter' says Mamata Banerjee in rally after injury and all the latest news
News updates from HT: 'I am a street fighter' says Mamata Banerjee in rally after injury and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:59 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

I am a street fighter, don’t try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed her first public rally with her leg plastered and sitting on a wheelchair on Monday, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that she was a street fighter, and none should dare try to stifle her. Read more

Covid-19: Over 3.15 crore vaccine doses administered in India, says govt

The Union Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) announced on Monday that India has administered more than 3.15 crore doses of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

'It's about hitting the next ball for 4 or 6': Manjrekar says players like Kishan, Pant 'not worried about getting out'

After India wrapped up the second T20I against England on Sunday, Virat Kohli used the adjective 'fearless' to describe Ishan Kishan and his blazing half-century on debut. Read more

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra's White Tiger scores a nod, Mank leads with 10

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, on Monday announced the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Netflix's Mank led with 10 nods. Read more

Galaxy Buds Pro review: Samsung's best yet

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro along with the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year. It’s the company’s latest TWS carrying a price tag of 15,990. With the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung seems to have finally done things right. Read more

Explained | Bank staff on 2-day strike: Why, & how you'll be impacted

Employees of many banks in India have gone on a two-day strike beginning March 15. The 'hartal' has been called by the United Forum of Bank Union, an umbrella body of 9 bank unions. Watch here

