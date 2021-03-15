Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra's White Tiger scores a nod, Mank leads with 10
- Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, on Monday announced the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Netflix's Mank led with 10 nods.
For the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.
Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank was joined by Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, Zhao’s Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for Minari, David Fincher for Mank and Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Supporting Actor
Supporting Actress
Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Animated Feature
International Feature Film
Best Documentary
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Film Editing
Makeup and Hairstyling
Original Score
Original Song
Production Design
Best Sound
Visual Effects
Documentary (Short Subject)
Short Film (Animated)
Short Film (Live Action)
The Oscars are scheduled to take place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2021, two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema.
Producers of this year’s Oscars — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh — announced that the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station.
