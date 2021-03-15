IND USA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra's White Tiger scores a nod, Mank leads with 10

  • Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, on Monday announced the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Netflix's Mank led with 10 nods.

For the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank was joined by Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, Zhao’s Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for Minari, David Fincher for Mank and Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture


Best Director


Best Actor


Best Actress


Supporting Actor


Supporting Actress


Adapted Screenplay


Best Original Screenplay


Animated Feature


International Feature Film


Best Documentary


Best Cinematography


Best Costume Design


Film Editing


Makeup and Hairstyling


Original Score


Original Song


Production Design


Best Sound


Visual Effects


Documentary (Short Subject)


Short Film (Animated)


Short Film (Live Action)


The Oscars are scheduled to take place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2021, two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema.

Producers of this year’s Oscars — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh — announced that the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station.

