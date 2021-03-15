Covid-19: Over 3.15 crore vaccine doses administered in India, says govt
The Union Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) announced on Monday that India has administered more than 3.15 crore doses of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
"India crosses the milestone of 3.15 crore Covid-19 vaccinations," the health ministry tweeted on Monday evening, just hours before India completes two months of its vaccine drive against the pandemic. India launched its immunisation drive against the viral infection on January 16.
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
Healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first phase of the drive. More than 7.3 million healthcare workers have received the first dose of the vaccine while over 4.3 million have received the second dose as of Monday morning, according to the health ministry. The corresponding figures for frontline workers, as per the ministry, stand at more than 7.3 million and 1.1 million respectively.
India launched the second phase of its vaccination drive on March 1, shifting the focus to the elderly (aged 60 years and above) and people with specific comorbidities in the age bracket of 45-59. More than 8.2 million people aged 60 years and above have been administered the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 1.4 million people with comorbidities, too, have received the first dose, the health ministry data showed.
Overall, as of Monday morning, the country had administered more than 2.99 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries through more than 5.13 lakh sessions, as per the provisional report of the health ministry.
On January 2, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) announced it had approved two vaccines for the country’s immunisation programme. One of these is the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured in India as Covishield by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). The other, Covaxin, is the country’s first home-made shot against the disease as it has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox