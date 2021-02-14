News updates from HT: Indian Coast Guard recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel ‘Greatship Rohini’

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has recovered the bodies of three crew members believed to be trapped inside the engine room of the ill-fated offshore supply ship ‘Greatship Rohini’, which caught fire on Saturday. Read more

Premium petrol price crosses ₹100 mark in 3 Rajasthan districts

Premium petrol price crossed ₹100 mark in three districts of Rajasthan on Sunday riding on the sixth consecutive day of rise in fuel prices in the backdrop of a political blame game between the BJP and the Congress over fixing responsibility for the continued hike, which is likely to impact millions of consumers with a likely rise in prices of vegetables and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Read more

No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15

The Union ministry of road transport and highways has made electronic toll system FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from Monday, February 15, 2021. The fitment of FASTag was earlier mandated by the ministry to come into effect from January 1, 2021. Read more

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists: UN representative

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organisation despite a US decision to lift the designation on the group, according to the kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations. Read more

'Fine to produce what you want at home to gain advantage': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter banter over Chennai pitch

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai proved to be an absolute turner, assisting spin bowlers on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England. Read more

Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

Whether you are single, in a romantic relationship or married, nothing should top your priority list except self love and promoting the same this Valentine’s Day is actor Sara Ali Khan. Read more

Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan remember bravehearts, say ‘will remain indebted’ to them

A host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack on Sunday and said the country will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts. Read more

PM Modi pays tribute to Pulwama jawans; hands over Arjun Battle Tank to Army