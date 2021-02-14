IND USA
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
bollywood

Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan remember bravehearts, say 'will remain indebted' to them

Several film celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh have paid homage to Pulwama martyrs on two years of the terror attack.
By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:53 PM IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack on Sunday and said the country will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts.

40 CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019

Akshay took to Twitter and shared a picture of the martyrs. "Remembering our bravehearts of #PulwamaAttack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice," the 53-year-old actor tweeted.

Varun shared the same image on Instagram and captioned "Jai Hind".

Sidharth Malhotra, who will now be seen in the Vikam Batra biopic titled Shershaah. tweeted, "A salute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their life in the line of duty on this day. #PulwamaAttack."

Actor Kartik Aaryan prayed for the families of those who were killed in the terrorist attack. "On this day, two years back, 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We'll always be in debt of yours," the actor tweeted.


Rajkummar took to the microblogging site and wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to all our martyred brothers."

Riteish Deshmukh said he stands in solidarity with the armed forces and tweeted, "I bow my head down in respect for our brave soldiers who laid down their lives at Pulwama to keep us safe. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice, we stand in solidarity with our armed forces. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#pulwamaattack."


Raveena Tandon paid her respects to the martyrs on Twitter. She wrote, "Shat Shat Naman. Salute the brave 40 CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the Pulwama Attack - this day in 2019. Thoughts and prayers with their families. #14FebPulwamaBravehearts."


Suniel Shetty shared a viral poetry on the occasion and wrote on Twitter, "Rest In Power Bravehearts of Pulwama! #PulwamaAttack #14feb2019."


"India will Always Remember Your Sacrifice In #PulwamaAttack #JaiHind, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.

