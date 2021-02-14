IND USA
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day: Varun Dhawan shares throwback pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattooed on arm

From Neha Kakkar's husband getting inked on Valentine's Day to Raj Kundra sharing a hilarious video featuring Shilpa Shetty as a bee, here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of love.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Neha Kakkar's singer husband Rohanpreet Singh gave her a priceless gift on their first Valentine's Day together after their wedding. Neha has shared a few pictures with Rohanpreet who got a tattoo in her name on his forearm.

Rohanpreet got 'Nehu's man' inked on his left forearm. Sharing pictures of them candidly posing together so as to show the tattoo, Neha wrote, "My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts #NehuPreet."

Newly married Varun Dhawan shared a romantic throwback picture with wife Natasha Dalal and wote, "Everyday everywhere v."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a hilarious animated video to wish her on Valentine's Day. It showed them as two animated bees who are dancing while showing their love for each other.

Shilpa, however, shared a video compilation of their several romantic throwback pictures. She wrote in caption, "Main toh tere rang mein dhal chuki hoon... Bas teri ban chuki hoon... Mera mujhme kuch nahin... Sab tera, sab tera... From THEN to Now... May the smiles NEVER change. I love you MY #Cookie, @rajkundra9... You are and will be my Valentine every day... but will wish you today. Happy Valentine's Day!"


Riteish Deshmukh shared a romantic video with wife Genelia on the occasion and simply captioned it, "Eternity." It shows Riteish capturing a video as Genelia gets ready for an event. He lip syncs the song "Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai" for her.


On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover wrote a poem for wife Bipasha Basu. Sharing a video in which she is seen reading the poem, Bipasha wrote, "Valentine’s Day Love Scroll. Every year my husband @iamksgofficial writes poetry for me and presents it to me as a scroll."

She also shared a video in which they come together to cut a Valentine's Day themed cake and share a kiss. She wrote along with it, "This year ...our first celebration together @iamksgofficial you make everyday like Valentine’s Day for me. Thank you for the surprises, gifts , pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses ,foot massages, happiness, laughter , joy... and zillions of more things and feelings. Thank you for your heart. Thank you for being my person. I love you now and forever TUVU. #monkeylove."


Also read: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration: 'Love is in the air'


Rajkummar Rao, who has been in relationship with actor Patralekhaa for several years, also dedicated a post to her. Sharing a picture of them together, he wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day my love @patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy. Mere hisse ki sari khushiya bhi tumhe mil jaye (May even my share of happiness be yours). #SpreadLove."

