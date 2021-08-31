News updates from HT: IMD predicts moderate rain in Mumbai, suburbs in next 24 hours and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IMD predicts moderate rain in Mumbai, suburbs in next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday Mumbai and its suburbs will continue to see rain during the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha, leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Read More

Biden says will address America on why deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan was not extended

US president Joe Biden announced on Monday (local time) he will address the nation on Tuesday to explain his decision not to extend the deadline beyond August 31 to end America’s military presence in Afghanistan. Read More

Cops at sealed buildings, marshals to ensure masks in Mumbai as Covid cases rise

Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to deploy police at the entrance of buildings sealed in order to stop people from entering them in another attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, which have been on the rise in the city. Read More

‘They were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide but came back to pull off a famous series win’: Nasser Hussain warns England

Joe Root-led England bounced back in the ongoing five-match series after experiencing a stunning defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. Read More

KBC 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela was apprehensive of how she'd be treated: 'Will they be sympathetic?'

Himani Bundela has become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The 25-year-old teacher from Agra has won ₹1 crore and will be attempting the ₹7 crore question. Read More

Madhuri Dixit in embroidered rani pink sharara with sleeveless kurta weaves magic

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene loves wearing sarees and lehengas and often sticks to traditional silhouettes for her red carpet or award show appearances. Read More

