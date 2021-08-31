Madhuri Dixit in embroidered rani pink sharara with sleeveless kurta weaves magic

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene loves wearing sarees and lehengas and often sticks to traditional silhouettes for her red carpet or award show appearances. Whether it's a colourful six-yard drape or a note-worthy lehenga, Madhuri never fails to experiment. Another ethnic look that is the diva's favourite is the trustworthy sharara set. Recently, she wore the ensemble for her appearance on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri shared two videos on her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her look in the embroidered rani pink sharara. In one of the videos, she danced with Urmila Matondkar to celebrate 30 years of Saajan. The two stars danced on the song Too Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari from the film.

Madhuri chose a bespoke sharara set that established she isn't afraid of a unique silhouette. She weaved magic in the traditional ensemble that featured intricate embroidery, and teamed it with heavy jewels. Read on to know how Madhuri accentuated the ethnic piece.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit teams most dramatic blouse with embellished lehenga, Nora Fatehi reacts

The short silk kurta featured heavy gold zari work on the neckline and floral details all over. Madhuri teamed it with a matching rani pink sharara adorned with similar gold embroidery and lining on the bottom flare.

The traditional ensemble came together with a silk dupatta decorated with a gold patti border, tassels on the corners and floral details. For accessories, Madhuri chose a heavy vintage choker necklace and matching earrings and bangles.

Madhuri Dixit in a rani pink sharara(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri chose to leave her tresses open in a side parting and styled them in defined curls to add volume. Berry-toned lip shade, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, defined eyebrows, beaming highlighter, sleek eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes rounded off her make-up.

If you're looking for a unique outfit for an intimate upcoming sangeet or a festive celebration at home, Madhuri Dixit's backless sharara set makes a perfect choice. Take cues from the star and pair it with a statement necklace or keep it simple with pretty ear studs.

Last seen in Kalank in 2019, Madhuri will soon make her digital debut with the Netflix drama Finding Anamika.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter