Madhuri Dixit in 1 lakh phulkari lehenga proves why she is queen of elegance

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the queen of elegance and glamour and there is no denying that. The actor’s sartorial choices always manage to make headlines. However, it is her affinity towards traditional ensembles that make our hearts skip a beat. Be it exquisite sarees or beautifully designed lehengas, Madhuri’s collection of ethnic outfits is swoon-worthy.

Recently, the Kalank actor took to Instagram account to share pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. In the images, she wore a purple lehenga set from the shelves of the designer label, Sukriti and Aakriti. The quirky lehenga was replete with traditional phulkari design and is a perfect look for your best friend’s wedding.

The midriff-baring blouse from Madhuri’s traditional look featured a wide U-neckline and was adorned with sequinned work all over. The lehenga was fully embroidered with colourful thread work along with sequins, mirror work and ruffled gota patti borders in a light blue shade. The actor brought together the whole outfit by draping a colourful zari dupatta on her shoulder. The dupatta also had ruffle and gotta borders in hues of purple and yellow.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit is an ethereal dream in floral lehenga worth ₹72k

Madhuri styled her dreamy look with a heavy silver neckpiece paired with matching hoop earrings, a traditional ring and bracelets. She tied her locks in a messy ponytail. For her make-up, the 54-year-old star opted for a dark berry-toned lip shade, shimmery purple eye shadow, glowing skin, a light hint of blush on her cheeks, highlighted face, sleek eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes.

Coming back to the phulkari lehenga set, the ensemble is a perfect look to wear for a summer wedding. If you loved the outfit, we have some news for you. The lehenga set is available on Sukriti and Aakriti’s website for ₹1,23,200.

The purple phulkari lehenga set.(sukritiandaakriti.com)

This is not the first time that Madhuri's traditional ensemble made our jaws hit the floor. In the past, the actor has stunned us with several ethnic sartorial numbers and here’s a look at a few of those looks:

On the work front, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world with the Netflix series, Finding Anamika.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter