Madhuri Dixit in 24k saree and sleeveless blouse is a modern diva, see all pics

Madhuri Dixit Nene gave us a masterclass on adding modern elements to the traditional six yards with her latest look on Instagram. The acto loves including ethnic silhouettes in her wardrobe, be it intricately designed lehengas or sequined sarees. She even experiments with these ensembles. One look at her Instagram account, and you will find some great looks that will inspire you to revamp your wardrobe.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot. She wore a simple yet quirky saree from the shelves of designer Kshitij Jalori’s label. She looked absolutely breathtaking in the six yards, adorned with digitally printed colourful stripes. The six yards in silk satin crepe fabric is called the Brooklyn Red saree.

The digitally printed stripes were placed strategically on the pre-stitched pleats and the pallu. This added a burst of colour to the red look. The 54-year-old actor wore the drape with a turquoise blue sleeveless halter neck blouse.

To accessorise the simple yet elegant look, Madhuri wore a pearl and colourful stone-adorned necklace and matching earrings. She also wore bracelets on her hands and strappy silver pumps to complete the look. For her hairdo, she tied her tresses in a messy bun. Glowing skin, highlighted cheekbones, well-defined eyebrows, berry-toned gloss lip shade, soft smoky eyes and mascara-laden lashes completed her make-up.

Coming back to the six yards, if you loved the Brooklyn Red saree by Kshitij Jalori, we have some news for you. The saree will cost you ₹24,800.

The Brooklyn Red saree.(kshitijjalori.com)

Madhuri Dixit has served us some great looks in ethnic fits in the past. Scroll down to take a look at the star’s most versatile wardrobe that will be perfect for special occasions:

On the work front, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world with the Netflix series, Finding Anamika. The actress is also currently co-judging the reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3 with Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia.

