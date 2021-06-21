Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit show how to do Vrikshasana in Yoga Day post

Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene joined a host of celebrities to celebrate International Yoga Day 2021 by sharing a picture and video of themselves doing a yoga asana. Both Sara and Madhuri are known for leading a fit and healthy lifestyle. Moreover, Sara’s inspiring physical transformation has motivated many of her followers. Both the actors kickstarted the day by doing Vrikshasana.

Today, on International Day of Yoga, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself doing Vrikshasana or the Standing Tree Pose amid lush greenery. With her hair tied back in a fuss-free hairdo and dressed in a monochrome sports bra and shorts, Sara nailed the yoga asana in the picture.

She captioned her photo, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day #peace #positivity #serenity #nature #balance.”

Sara stood in an upright position to do the pose. She rested one leg on the thigh of her other leg while raising her arms into the air in a namaste pose.

As for Madhuri, the actor shared a video of herself doing the Vrikshasana. She also followed the same steps to nail the pose. She wore a pink top and printed tights for the routine. This video is part 6 of her yoga series, which the actor started a week before International Yoga Day.

Benefits:

Madhuri specified the benefits of the pose. She said it helps in strengthening the legs and lower body muscles. It also improves neuromuscular coordination. Apart from that, Vrikshasana also opens up the hips, helps with balance and endurance, improves alertness and concentration, and may help those who suffer from sciatica.

Practising Vrikshasana can also benefit your mental wellbeing. This pose creates peace in your mind and body. It is a wonderful way to slow down when life gets overwhelming. Curbing anxiety and stress is also one of the emotional responses this posture encourages.

So, are you practising this pose today?

