News updates from HT: India has inoculated more than 7.2 million healthcare workers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated

India has administered more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Saturday, and out of this, 7,226,653 health workers have been immunised so far, the Union health ministry said. Read More

'Should focus on manufacturing, India may overtake China': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the sixth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog said the country needs to focus on becoming the manufacturing hub of the world. Read More

'Every action of an elected govt should not be politicised': Odisha CM

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle while every crime is politicised. Read More

'We play on seaming tracks when we go overseas, game finishes in 3-4 days,' Cheteshwar Pujara on Chennai pitch debate

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on the debate regarding the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which sprung up during the 2nd Test between India and England. Read More

WhatsApp explains what will happen if users don’t accept its Terms of Service

WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service and privacy policy changes will come into effect on May 15, 2021. Read More

Surma Bole: Himanshi Khurana channels Arab princess vibes in latest song

We all know her as the sultry, green eyed contestant from Bigg Boss, and now Himanshi Khurana is making waves with her latest song, Surma Bole. Read More

I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in Gone Girl mode in devilishly entertaining dark comedy on Netflix

Congratulations to David Fincher for watching Rosamund Pike in Pride & Prejudice like the rest of us, but being the only one to notice that she had a hint of mania in her eyes. Read More

Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you

By now you probably know Ravi Bala Sharma, the 62-year-old woman dubbed by the Internet as Dancer Dadi. Read More