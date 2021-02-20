News updates from HT: India has inoculated more than 7.2 million healthcare workers and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated
India has administered more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Saturday, and out of this, 7,226,653 health workers have been immunised so far, the Union health ministry said. Read More
'Should focus on manufacturing, India may overtake China': Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the sixth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog said the country needs to focus on becoming the manufacturing hub of the world. Read More
'Every action of an elected govt should not be politicised': Odisha CM
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle while every crime is politicised. Read More
'We play on seaming tracks when we go overseas, game finishes in 3-4 days,' Cheteshwar Pujara on Chennai pitch debate
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on the debate regarding the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which sprung up during the 2nd Test between India and England. Read More
WhatsApp explains what will happen if users don’t accept its Terms of Service
WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service and privacy policy changes will come into effect on May 15, 2021. Read More
Surma Bole: Himanshi Khurana channels Arab princess vibes in latest song
We all know her as the sultry, green eyed contestant from Bigg Boss, and now Himanshi Khurana is making waves with her latest song, Surma Bole. Read More
I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in Gone Girl mode in devilishly entertaining dark comedy on Netflix
Congratulations to David Fincher for watching Rosamund Pike in Pride & Prejudice like the rest of us, but being the only one to notice that she had a hint of mania in her eyes. Read More
Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you
By now you probably know Ravi Bala Sharma, the 62-year-old woman dubbed by the Internet as Dancer Dadi. Read More
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 Covid-19 variants in India: Here are more transmissible ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India has inoculated more than 7.2 mn healthcare workers
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in Uttarakhand protests farm laws, soaring fuel prices
- The Congress accused the BJP of being oblivious to the sufferings of the common people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AI Express flight hits lamp-post on landing at Vijayawada’s Gannavaram airport
- Nineteen of the passengers were Vijayawada-bound, while the remaining 45 were supposed to continue up to Tiruchirappalli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra govt won’t allow Vizag steel privatisation, says YSRC Rajya Sabha MP
- The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy of double standards for opposing the steel plant' privatisation and alleged that he was playing a secret role in the efforts to sell the plant to South Korea’s POSCO.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records 6,281 Covid-19 cases; highest spike in Mumbai since December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should focus on manufacturing, India may overtake China': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cabinet hikes daily wage of tea garden workers
- Saturday’s cabinet decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced at a poll rally in Assam that if the party comes to power in the state it would hike the wages from ₹167 to ₹365 daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid spike CSIR chief warns against complacency, says worst not over yet
- Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said the recent spike in Covid-19 numbers in Kerala and in some parts of Maharashtra could be a reflection of the people's complacency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM raises farm laws, Covid-19 vaccination in NITI Aayog meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt small jerk': Passenger recalls Air India flight mishap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will show black flags to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar': Congress' Nana Patole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold 10th round of talks, focus on further disengagement in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox