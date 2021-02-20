IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / 'Every action of an elected govt should not be politicised': Odisha CM
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
cities

'Every action of an elected govt should not be politicised': Odisha CM

  • The chief minister said that such an atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 PM IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle while every crime is politicised. The chief minister said that such an atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country.

Addressing the NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting on Saturday through virtual mode, Patnaik said though elections are an essential feature of democracy, once elected, a government is meant to work for people, beyond the party line.

"It is high time that we, as a country, have serious introspection on whether we are able to do the same,” said Patnaik, in an apparent dig at the controversy over draft heritage bylaws issued by the National Monument Authority for the Jagannath temple in Puri and Anant Basudeva temple and Brahmeswar temple of Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik's dig was also aimed at the opposition BJP that has made the alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl of Nayagarh district and murder of a veteran BJP leader and his associate in Cuttack district a major issue demanding the scalp of two senior BJD ministers.

Also read: India, China hold 10th round of talks, focus on further disengagement in Ladakh


Patnaik has been clearly unhappy with the NMA draft bylaws that have upset his plans of development of the area around Jagannath temple in Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. In Puri, he has unveiled the Srikehtra Heritage Corridor development project with the Jagannath temple at its centre, while in Bhubaneswar he wants to develop the area around the 11th century Lingaraj temple under the Ekamra Kshetra Development project.

After he wrote to the Union culture minister demanding the withdrawal of the draft heritage bylaw for Jagannath temple, it was withdrawn on February 8. Similarly, the Union culture ministry has put on hold the two draft heritage bylaws of Ananta Basudeva temple and Brahmeswar temple a week after he urged for its withdrawal.

The Odisha CM also raised the issue of Niti Aayog taking along neglected regions and populations. "Committed and targeted action is needed for that. Specific sections that need to focus on issues like malnutrition, connectivity, sex ratio imbalances," he said. In today's meeting, Patnaik again raised the issue of women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. “National parties had promised women’s reservation both in the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies. History will not forgive us if we renege on this commitment. This calls for serious deliberation and taking it forward.”

Patnaik also raised the important issues of re-evaluating the examination pattern of national-level exams such as the UPSC exam, the NEET and the JEE, stressing that they were heavily dependent on highly paid coaching classes. "A critical look is needed to re-evaluate the examination pattern for these prestigious and highly sought-after exams. Should not we have exams that focus on equality and attracting merit? This will truly eliminate merit in the long run and deny justice to lakhs of our children who live in rural areas and don’t have physical or economic access to coaching classes. NITI Aayog should look into this very serious issue or else in a few years’ there will be serious distortions," he said.

Regarding Covid-19, Patnaik said it was a challenge for the world and India showed with its unified response what was possible. “European countries and the United States could not put up a unified front. History will remember us of what our response has been on critical issues affecting our people and the country, raising above political considerations. The same unified response and inclusive approach should be adopted for all major challenges facing the country in the true spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha cm naveen patnaik
Close
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
chandigarh news

No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony

By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST
BSF resumes the Beating Retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
cities

'Every action of an elected govt should not be politicised': Odisha CM

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • The chief minister said that such an atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of development and peace in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP carries out demolition drive in Farruknagar

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The enforcement team of department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar in which three colonies were demolished amid protests by residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
jaipur news

Prices of premium petrol cross 100 in 19 districts of Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The highest rates of premium petrol amongst the above-mentioned district were recorded from Sri Ganganagar, where the price of a litre of petrol is at 103.59.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
At Niti Aayog meeting, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggests Centre formulate plan for incentivising state collecting maximum GST
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh requests the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the 100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister then said, "We are now sending a proposal to the Centre to change the name of Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram."(ANI Photo)
The chief minister then said, "We are now sending a proposal to the Centre to change the name of Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram."(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh to be renamed as Narmadapuram, says CM Chouhan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:36 PM IST
While addressing a gathering on the banks of Narmada, Chouhan asked whether the government should change the name of Hoshangabad, to which the people present there replied in the affirmative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister also told the PM that steps have been taken to procure the agriculture produce from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).(ANI Photo)
The chief minister also told the PM that steps have been taken to procure the agriculture produce from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agriculture sector

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Speaking during the virtual meeting of the NITI Aayog being chaired by Modi, Chouhan also said that alternatives would be made available to farmers in the state to enable them to sell their agriculture produce.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

BMC seals more than 1,300 buildings as Covid cases continue to surge in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • As per the new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh skips virtual meet of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on health grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Pune city, MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 20,000 defaulters who have an outstanding amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42.37 crore. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
In Pune city, MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 20,000 defaulters who have an outstanding amount of 42.37 crore. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
others

Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Following non-payment of electricity bills the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected power supply to more than 36,139 defaulters in the Pune district
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 70-year-old farmer had taken loan from a co-operative society that he was unable to repay, and this kept him under stress. (Representative image)
The 70-year-old farmer had taken loan from a co-operative society that he was unable to repay, and this kept him under stress. (Representative image)
others

Debt-ridden elderly farmer, son end life in Punjab’s Dasuya

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:53 PM IST
In separate notes, blame Punjab government for not keeping word on waiving loans and Centre for ignoring farmers’ plight
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scene from the accident site. (HT Photo)
The scene from the accident site. (HT Photo)
noida news

Man returning home after marriage anniversary party killed in road accident

By Shafaque Alam
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Police said that the airbag near the driver’s seat opened but the impact was so high that the man died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP