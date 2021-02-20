'Should focus on manufacturing, India may overtake China': Kejriwal at Niti Aayog meet
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the sixth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog said the country needs to focus on becoming the manufacturing hub of the world. Emphasising the need to overpower China in manufacturing, he said that in the last 70 years, the manufacturing sector has not been in much of the spotlight and the country needs to work in that direction on a war footing
"Honorable Chief Minister, Mr. @ArvindKejriwal ji while addressing the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting said that in the last 70 years, manufacturing has not been taken care of, the country needs to work on a war footing in this direction, India may leave China behind," Delhi chief minister office(CMO) tweeted in Hindi.
Speaking on the lines of PM Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Kejriwal further said that there is a need to set up manufacturing hubs at a large scale across the nation. The manufacturing hubs should have all the facilities available to make goods at low cost along with tax relief, especially for small and middle industries.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog and urged the states to focus on their authentic products and inculcate healthy competition among them to boost exports in the country. India is a young nation and in order to achieve its aspiration, we need to encourage innovations, make optimum use of technology, PM Modi said adding startups and MSMEs should be made stronger.
Kejriwal too in the meeting said the youth of the nation is very talented. He said the youth of the country has fresh ideas and perspectives and hence should be provided with capital to nurture their ideas in business.
"Our youth has new ideas, energy. They need all facilities and capital to start new businesses," the CMO tweeted.
PM Modi in the meeting said the nation is ready to develop and the aim should be to focus on ease of doing business to attract foreign direct investment, while it should be ease of living for the Indian nationals.
