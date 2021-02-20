Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated

IND USA
After the United States and the United Kingdom, India is at the third spot in terms of immunising the number of people.
For frontline workers, a total of 3,611,670 vaccinations has been done till February 20, the health ministry also said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:04 PM IST

India has administered more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Saturday, and out of this, 7,226,653 health workers have been immunised so far, the Union health ministry said. In its daily briefing, the ministry said that first dose has been given to 6,352,713 beneficiaries, while the corresponding figure for the second jab stands at 873,940. The total number of vaccination doses administered till 6 pm of February 20 stands at 10,838,323, it said.

For frontline workers, a total of 3,611,670 vaccinations has been done till February 20, the health ministry also said.

The immunisation drive began on January 16 in the country and since then the process has been going on at fastest pace in the world. The second dose of Covid-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

After the United States and the United Kingdom, India is at the third spot in terms of immunising the number of people.

The drugs regulatory body of India has approved two vaccines - Covishield manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

Meanwhile, five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - reported a spike in the daily covid-19 infections triggering fears of a second wave. The country added 13,993 new Covid-19 cases to the overall tally on Saturday which now stands at 10,977,387. The nationwide death toll has increased to 156,212 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's update.

Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases in the past week, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country today. For the two consecutive days now, the state has registered more than 6,000 cases which is the highest daily spike in more than three months.


given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is unwell and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place. (ANI Photo)
A municipal worker penalises commuters for not wearing face masks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday.(AP)
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
Congress members during a protest march in Dehradun on Saturday(HT PHOTO)
An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that “a minor accident” had taken place to the aircraft at the Vijayawada airport and all the passengers are safe. (HT PHOTO)
After the United States and the United Kingdom, India is at the third spot in terms of immunising the number of people.(ANI)
YSR Congress party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai during his padyatra in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
A municipal worker penalises commuters for not wearing face masks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday.(AP)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo)
Nearly 1.1 million workers are employed in around 800 tea gardens in the state especially in upper Assam. (GETTY IMAGES).
Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Shekhar Mande.(HT File Photo)
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, in Bangalore.(AFP)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is unwell and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place. (ANI Photo)
Air India flight from Doha had a minor mishap while landing at Gannavaram airport at Vijayawada.(ANI)
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole(HT file photo)
People’s Liberation Army soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control at the India-China border in Ladakh.(AFP Photo)
