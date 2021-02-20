Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated
India has administered more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Saturday, and out of this, 7,226,653 health workers have been immunised so far, the Union health ministry said. In its daily briefing, the ministry said that first dose has been given to 6,352,713 beneficiaries, while the corresponding figure for the second jab stands at 873,940. The total number of vaccination doses administered till 6 pm of February 20 stands at 10,838,323, it said.
For frontline workers, a total of 3,611,670 vaccinations has been done till February 20, the health ministry also said.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
The immunisation drive began on January 16 in the country and since then the process has been going on at fastest pace in the world. The second dose of Covid-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.
After the United States and the United Kingdom, India is at the third spot in terms of immunising the number of people.
The drugs regulatory body of India has approved two vaccines - Covishield manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.
Also Read | K'taka releases guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra: All you need to know
Meanwhile, five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - reported a spike in the daily covid-19 infections triggering fears of a second wave. The country added 13,993 new Covid-19 cases to the overall tally on Saturday which now stands at 10,977,387. The nationwide death toll has increased to 156,212 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's update.
Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases in the past week, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country today. For the two consecutive days now, the state has registered more than 6,000 cases which is the highest daily spike in more than three months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 Covid-19 variants in India: Here are more transmissible ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India has inoculated more than 7.2 mn healthcare workers
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in Uttarakhand protests farm laws, soaring fuel prices
- The Congress accused the BJP of being oblivious to the sufferings of the common people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AI Express flight hits lamp-post on landing at Vijayawada’s Gannavaram airport
- Nineteen of the passengers were Vijayawada-bound, while the remaining 45 were supposed to continue up to Tiruchirappalli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive: More than 7.2 million healthcare workers inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra govt won’t allow Vizag steel privatisation, says YSRC Rajya Sabha MP
- The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy of double standards for opposing the steel plant' privatisation and alleged that he was playing a secret role in the efforts to sell the plant to South Korea’s POSCO.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records 6,281 Covid-19 cases; highest spike in Mumbai since December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should focus on manufacturing, India may overtake China': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cabinet hikes daily wage of tea garden workers
- Saturday’s cabinet decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced at a poll rally in Assam that if the party comes to power in the state it would hike the wages from ₹167 to ₹365 daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid spike CSIR chief warns against complacency, says worst not over yet
- Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said the recent spike in Covid-19 numbers in Kerala and in some parts of Maharashtra could be a reflection of the people's complacency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM raises farm laws, Covid-19 vaccination in NITI Aayog meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt small jerk': Passenger recalls Air India flight mishap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will show black flags to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar': Congress' Nana Patole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold 10th round of talks, focus on further disengagement in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox