More than 6,000 cases (6,281 to be exact) of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra for second consecutive day on Saturday, according to state government's health bulletin.(AP)
Karnataka releases guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra: All you need to know

The new guidelines - majorly focusing on students - are also applicable for all other people that arrive from the western state to Karnataka. Earlier in the week, two Covid-19 clusters had emerged in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru which led to fears of emergence of another wave in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:02 PM IST

The Karnataka government on Saturday released a set of guidelines with regard to people arriving in the state from Maharashtra. This comes in the backdrop of a sudden spike in Maharashtra’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload. More than 6,000 cases (6,281 to be exact) of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra for second consecutive day on Saturday, according to state government's health bulletin. The worst-affected districts are Amravati, Pune and Nagpur.

The new guidelines - majorly focusing on students - are also applicable for all other people that arrive from the western state to Karnataka. Earlier in the week, two Covid-19 clusters had emerged in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru which led to fears of emergence of another wave in the state. The state government then had only issued guidelines with respect to travellers coming in from Kerala. However, the guidelines have now been extended to include visitors from Maharashtra as well.

Also Read| Maharashtra records 6,281 Covid-19 cases; highest spike in Mumbai since December

One of the primary requirements under the guidelines issued by BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is that people from Maharashtra will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours if they want to enter the state. Strict Covid-19 norms such as social distancing, wearing of masks, hand sanitising among others have to be ensured by colleges, hotels and other complexes.

Here is a look at what measures will have to be undertaken by those coming into Karnataka from Maharashtra:

1. If there are five or more coronavirus disease cases found in hostels - boarding or residential - and educational institutes, such places would be declared as containment zones by the local health authorities and special surveillance measures will be enforced. After seven days of notifying the area as a containment zone, RT-PCR tests will be done on students and staff members again.

2. The state government said that it is very important to ensure strict enforcement of all Covid-related precautions such as social distancing, wearing face masks or coverings, usage of hand sanitizers among others in hostels and educational institutes. In case of any lapses, the heads of such institutes will be held responsible.

3. All those arriving in the state through buses/flights/trains/personal transport will be compulsorily required to produce a negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours. For those arriving by flights, the report needs to be checked by the airline staff. For bus travel, tickets will be provided upon production of the test report or it will be checked by bus conductor while boarding for those who booked tickets online. The TTEs will check the report for those travelling in trains. With regard to personal transport, random checking of the testing report will be done at toll gates or entry point, the circular stated.

4. People arriving from Maharashtra will be asked to show the negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours when they are checking into resorts, hostels, home stays etc. The owners of all such complexes should ensure that the reports are shown.

5. For all hostels and colleges, students are not permitted to have any visitors/relatives without obtaining express permission from Covid nodal officers. The students are also required to compulsorily produce negative test reports not less than 72 hours each time they return from Maharashtra and till the overall situation improves. Those residing in hostels should avoid frequent travel to their native places unless there is a justifiable reason.

6. The rule of producing a negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours is also applied to all short term travellers from Maharashtra. This report will be valid for seven days and travellers are requested to self- monitor their health for fourteen days and seek immediate medical help and Covid tests in case of any respiratory symptoms.

7. Employees from Maharashtra working in multinational companies (MNCs), resorts, hotels etc. in Karnataka should get the tests done at their own costs.

8. All colleges and other residential facilities that are accommodating people from Maharashtra have to strengthen their Covid-19 surveillance.

