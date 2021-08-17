News updates from HT: India logs lowest daily spike of Covid cases in 154 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India records lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 154 days; Delta variant continues to worry

After weathering a brutal onslaught of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, India on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in 154 days. Read More

Manipur refuses to compensate activist detained for FB post

Manipur has refused to compensate activist Leichombam Erendro for his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) for an “objectionable” Facebook post, saying he is a “habitual offender” whose arrest was essential to maintain public tranquillity. Read More

Taliban seizure of Kabul sparks frenetic global diplomacy

With Pakistan-backed ultra-conservative Taliban seizing Kabul by force on August 15, there is frenetic diplomacy among major powers with US secretary of state Antony Blinken talking to his Chinese and Russian counterparts to find a way forward to stem the present chaos in Afghanistan. Read More

DFL Super Cup: Dortmund coach Rose expecting close duel, Bayern coach Nagelsmann wary of rival's counter-attacking play

It has not been the dream start for Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich head coach. Read More

Saif Ali Khan rents out his and Kareena Kapoor's old Mumbai home for ₹3.5 lakh per month: report

Saif Ali Khan has reportedly rented out his old house at Fortune Heights in Mumbai. Read More

Tata Motors teases new Tigor EV again, official launch tomorrow

Tata Motors has teased the upcoming Tigor EV again on Twitter, just a day ahead of its official launch on August 18. Read More

Google Pixel 5a expectations: Here’s what we know about specs, price, and more

While Google goes in all guns blazing with its flagship offerings every year, they also do an affordable take on those devices in the form of the mid-rangers, like what they did with the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4a. Read More

Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her 'work in progress' physique in workout pics, videos

Tuesday blues are a thing, and in case you needed the motivation to kickstart your day on a high note with some rigorous workouts, take cues from television and film actor Hina Khan. Read More

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has shared glimpses of her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her Twitter. Read More

Akhundzada, Haqqani, Baradar: Meet the Taliban leaders running Afghanistan

As the Taliban win back Kabul and remove an elected government from power, we look at the men who are behind the powerful insurgent group that fought America and its allies for two decades. Watch

