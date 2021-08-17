PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has shared glimpses of her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her Twitter. Sindhu won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and was hosted at the Prime Minister’s residence with several other athletes. The post was loved by netizens and may leave you feeling proud too.

“Glad to have got the opportunity to finally have an ice cream with our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji,” reads the caption. The images included in the post show Sindhu having ice cream with PM Modi and showcasing her bronze and silver medals from Tokyo and Rio Olympics. Sindhu created history after winning her second Olympic medal as the first female athlete to do so.

Take a look at the post:

Glad to have got the opportunity to finally have an ice cream with our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji🍦 pic.twitter.com/E4EISfaaGO — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 16, 2021

Shared on August 16, the post has amassed over 50,300 likes and several reactions. While many congratulated Sindhu for making the country proud in the Olympics, others showered the comments section with good wishes and encouragement for continuing her winning streak in the upcoming international events.

“More medals waiting to be won. Best of luck and enjoy,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are India’s pride,” commented another. “More power to you Sindhu,” said a third.

