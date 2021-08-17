Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her 'work in progress' physique in workout pics, videos

Tuesday blues are a thing, and in case you needed the motivation to kickstart your day on a high note with some rigorous workouts, take cues from television and film actor Hina Khan. The star took to her Instagram stories recently to share her work in progress physique. She posted several pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of her routine. And needless to say, we are inspired to hit the grind.

Hina Khan posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram account in which she flaunted her curves and her toned abs. She wore a black sports bra, pink printed tank top and black track pants with a printed headband for the routine. She tied her hair in a sleeked-back ponytail.

Hina shared the pictures and the video with motivational stickers, each a reminder of the fact that it is never too late to kickstart your fitness journey. In the posts, Hina also flaunted her post-workout glow. Scroll down to see all of them.

The first picture shows Hina Khan standing in front of the mirror and flaunting her midriff by lifting her tank top. She shared the photo with a sticker that reads, "Work in progress."

For the second post, Hina shared a video of herself standing on a treadmill and flaunting her post-workout glow. She shared it with a "sweat it out" sticker. Honestly, we are pumped up after watching it.

The third post was also a mirror selfie of Hina at the gym. Lastly, she shared a video of herself sweating it out on a gym exercise bike. She used a "Let's do this" and a cycling sticker while posting the video.

Working out on a treadmill and exercise bike at the gym is a great form of cardio training that helps build muscle strength, weight loss and burning body fat. These are excellent aerobic workouts and put less stress on your joints.

