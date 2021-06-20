Hina Khan’s yellow one-shoulder dress, nude makeup is perfect lunch date look

With the lockdown lifted in several states, the party spirit is back and if there is one stand-out outfit you need, it has to be a yellow one-shoulder dress like the one Hina Khan raised the temperature in recently. Continuing to flaunt her love for one-shoulder dresses, Hina flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures in a pale yellow one with nude makeup and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to add the sultry number to our summer wardrobe to slay at the next brunch or lunch date.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared the pictures from her latest photoshoot that featured her putting her sartorial foot forward. Hina donned the lemon-coloured one shoulder dress that came with a layer on the top which extended into a half sleeve and a dramatic tail behind.

A cloth band knotted at the waist gave a cinched look to the fuss-free ensemble. Pulling back a few of her gorgeous highlighted tresses to be tied with a multi-coloured scarf, Hina left the remaining ones open down her shoulders.

Wearing a dab of nude brown lipstick, Hina amplified the glam quotient with a hint of rosy blush and highlighter on cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude brown eyeshadow with white liner dots and filled-in eyebrows. Accessorising her look with finger rings, Hina struck sultry poses for the camera and simply captioned the pictures with sunflower emojis.

Earlier, the actor was seen serving another one-shoulder dress look in a green tone. The ₹3k one-shoulder ruffle dress was credited to the fast-fashion brand, Forever New.

Finding the perfect balance between modest and sultry, one-shoulder dresses are the new closet must-have this summer while the off-the-shoulder trend becomes passé. To keep it chic, the dresses with a dangling bow or a one-arm twist rock an elegant aesthetic along with a sensuous silhouette.

